Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 12, 2021

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ERH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.26, the dividend yield is 6.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERH was $13.26, representing a -5.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.99 and a 20.22% increase over the 52 week low of $11.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

