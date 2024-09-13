Wells Fargo Upgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.25% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is $16.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.25% from its latest reported closing price of $13.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is 1,091MM, an increase of 6.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenia Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XHR is 0.11%, an increase of 17.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 99,179K shares. The put/call ratio of XHR is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,241K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,030K shares , representing a decrease of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 87.51% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,593K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,132K shares , representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 8.33% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,294K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,319K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,484K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,270K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 35 hotels and resorts comprising 10,011 rooms across 15 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection.

