Wells Fargo Upgrades Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.94% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation is $104.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.94% from its latest reported closing price of $73.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Western Alliance Bancorporation is 3,775MM, an increase of 13.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation. This is an decrease of 326 owner(s) or 35.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAL is 0.20%, an increase of 24.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.81% to 98,546K shares. The put/call ratio of WAL is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,747K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,969K shares , representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 45.42% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,450K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,980K shares , representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 37.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,987K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,016K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 2,500K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,336K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,258K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 1.57% over the last quarter.

