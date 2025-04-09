Wells Fargo Upgrades Welltower (BMV:WELL)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Welltower (BMV:WELL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Cohen & Steers holds 37,911K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,026K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 37,096K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,778K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 31,293K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,367K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,050K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 7.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,492K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,312K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 2.09% over the last quarter.

