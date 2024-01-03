Wells Fargo Upgrades Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Voyager Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:VYGR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.89% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Voyager Therapeutics is 13.94. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 54.89% from its latest reported closing price of 9.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Voyager Therapeutics is 12MM, a decrease of 92.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voyager Therapeutics. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 17.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYGR is 0.04%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 27,608K shares. The put/call ratio of VYGR is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 4,178K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 17.40% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,852K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,345K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,292K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,174K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 32.05% over the last quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager's wholly owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, and other severe neurological diseases.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.