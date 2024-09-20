Wells Fargo Upgrades Visteon (VC)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Visteon (NasdaqGS:VC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.89% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Visteon is $128.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.89% from its latest reported closing price of $95.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Visteon is 4,525MM, an increase of 14.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visteon. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VC is 0.19%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 34,071K shares. The put/call ratio of VC is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,126K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares , representing a decrease of 11.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 88.45% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,516K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares , representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 34.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,042K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares , representing an increase of 32.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 88.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 885K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 11.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 858K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Visteon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative automotive electronics and connected car solutions for the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform, and wireless battery management systems. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.