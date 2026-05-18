Wells Fargo Upgrades Viking Holdings (VIK)

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.07% Downside

As of May 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Viking Holdings is $85.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.07% from its latest reported closing price of $86.01 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Viking Holdings is 5,839MM, a decrease of 12.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIK is 0.34%, an increase of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.12% to 215,901K shares. The put/call ratio of VIK is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 22,686K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,325K shares , representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 20,145K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,141K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,619K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 87.63% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,550K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,540K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 10,802K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,907K shares , representing a decrease of 28.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 5.08% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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