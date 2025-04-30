Wells Fargo Upgrades V.F. (VFC)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for V.F. is $20.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 74.52% from its latest reported closing price of $11.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for V.F. is 13,156MM, an increase of 29.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 920 funds or institutions reporting positions in V.F.. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFC is 0.18%, an increase of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 499,295K shares. The put/call ratio of VFC is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 75,276K shares representing 19.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,741K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 42,448K shares representing 10.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,513K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 10.52% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 27,374K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,402K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 11.40% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 21,347K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,023K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 19,751K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,785K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 75.01% over the last quarter.

VF Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. The Company's purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. The Company connects this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good.

