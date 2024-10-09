Wells Fargo Upgrades Valero Energy (WBAG:VLO)

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Valero Energy (WBAG:VLO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valero Energy. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLO is 0.37%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 298,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,327K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,440K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 10,236K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,150K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 36.25% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 9,052K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,133K shares , representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 7.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,393K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,580K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 14.96% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 7,854K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,626K shares , representing an increase of 28.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 49.97% over the last quarter.

