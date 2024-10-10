Wells Fargo Upgrades Valero Energy (VLO)

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.26% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Valero Energy is $163.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $124.23 to a high of $201.60. The average price target represents an increase of 17.26% from its latest reported closing price of $139.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valero Energy is 128,875MM, a decrease of 4.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valero Energy. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLO is 0.37%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 298,190K shares. The put/call ratio of VLO is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,327K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,440K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 10,236K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,150K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 36.25% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 9,052K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,133K shares , representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 7.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,393K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,580K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 14.96% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 7,854K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,626K shares , representing an increase of 28.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 49.97% over the last quarter.

Valero Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, "Valero"), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 13 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.68 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America's largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero's brand names.

