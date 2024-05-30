Wells Fargo Upgrades United States Cellular (USM)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.98% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for United States Cellular is 44.62. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 0.98% from its latest reported closing price of 44.19.

The projected annual revenue for United States Cellular is 4,314MM, an increase of 11.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Cellular. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 8.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USM is 0.16%, an increase of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 17,338K shares. The put/call ratio of USM is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 1,593K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares , representing an increase of 11.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,480K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 695K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 18.76% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 660K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Third Point holds 545K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

United States Cellular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.

