Wells Fargo Upgrades United Natural Foods (UNFI)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.82% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for United Natural Foods is $41.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.82% from its latest reported closing price of $43.56 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for United Natural Foods is 32,086MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.16, an increase of 3.46% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Natural Foods. This is an decrease of 193 owner(s) or 33.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNFI is 0.12%, an increase of 34.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.75% to 57,907K shares. The put/call ratio of UNFI is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,004K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,746K shares , representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,092K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares , representing a decrease of 19.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 90.91% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,081K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,580K shares , representing a decrease of 24.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 30.31% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,769K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares , representing a decrease of 24.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 50.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,469K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 10.89% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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