Wells Fargo Upgrades Twilio (TWLO)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.55% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Twilio is $69.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.55% from its latest reported closing price of $96.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Twilio is 5,376MM, an increase of 23.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,045 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.20%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 138,751K shares. The put/call ratio of TWLO is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 5,959K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,904K shares , representing a decrease of 32.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 26.14% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,579K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares , representing an increase of 43.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 77.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,895K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,405K shares , representing a decrease of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 18.19% over the last quarter.

Kodai Capital Management holds 4,546K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares , representing an increase of 59.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 86.00% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,123K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,895K shares , representing a decrease of 42.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 69.54% over the last quarter.

Twilio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world's communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry - from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations - to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.