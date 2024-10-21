Wells Fargo Upgrades Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Travere Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TVTX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.99% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Travere Therapeutics is $17.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.99% from its latest reported closing price of $18.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Travere Therapeutics is 359MM, an increase of 102.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travere Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVTX is 0.08%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 97,064K shares. The put/call ratio of TVTX is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 7,500K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 7,370K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 4,482K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,425K shares , representing an increase of 23.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 65.42% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,368K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares , representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 2.08% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 3,566K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,593K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Travere Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, the company knows the need for treatment options is urgent - that is why its global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, Travere continuously seeks to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope - today and tomorrow.

