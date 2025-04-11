Wells Fargo Upgrades Travelers Companies (BMV:TRV)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Travelers Companies (BMV:TRV) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRV is 0.33%, an increase of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.99% to 264,191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,409K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,681K shares , representing a decrease of 57.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 36.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,118K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,232K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 0.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,145K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,970K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,037K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,773K shares , representing a decrease of 12.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 85.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,258K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,076K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 46.17% over the last quarter.

