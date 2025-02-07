Wells Fargo Upgrades TransDigm Group (TDG)

Fintel reports that on February 7, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.21% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for TransDigm Group is $1,509.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,262.50 to a high of $1,743.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.21% from its latest reported closing price of $1,299.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TransDigm Group is 7,108MM, a decrease of 12.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,827 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransDigm Group. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDG is 0.45%, an increase of 28.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 65,970K shares. The put/call ratio of TDG is 2.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,259K shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,320K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,636K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,536K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 9.20% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,801K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 9.37% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,712K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,126K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares , representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 54.91% over the last quarter.

Transdigm Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized and advanced cockpit displays, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, advanced sensor products, switches and relay panels, thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology, parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems.

