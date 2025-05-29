Wells Fargo Upgrades Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.57% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tenet Healthcare is $177.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $138.37 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.57% from its latest reported closing price of $166.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tenet Healthcare is 21,529MM, an increase of 4.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenet Healthcare. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THC is 0.32%, an increase of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 111,726K shares. The put/call ratio of THC is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,597K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,133K shares , representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 40.71% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,173K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,006K shares , representing a decrease of 19.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 91.61% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 3,777K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.

Glenview Capital Management holds 3,395K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares , representing an increase of 16.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 23.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,101K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. Tenet Healthcare Corporation also operates Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve.

