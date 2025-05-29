Wells Fargo Upgrades Tenet Healthcare (BIT:1THC)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Tenet Healthcare (BIT:1THC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenet Healthcare. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1THC is 0.31%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 110,745K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,597K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,133K shares , representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1THC by 40.71% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,173K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,006K shares , representing a decrease of 19.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1THC by 91.61% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 3,777K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.

Glenview Capital Management holds 3,395K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares , representing an increase of 16.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1THC by 23.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,101K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1THC by 13.38% over the last quarter.

