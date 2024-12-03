Wells Fargo Upgrades Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.22% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial is $65.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.22% from its latest reported closing price of $67.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synchrony Financial is 17,107MM, an increase of 89.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYF is 0.17%, an increase of 23.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 449,759K shares. The put/call ratio of SYF is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 43,128K shares representing 11.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,623K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 0.65% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 21,238K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,733K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 1.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,559K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,678K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,471K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,708K shares , representing a decrease of 33.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 81.38% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,303K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Synchrony Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company. The Company delivers a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables its partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. It's one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; it also offers co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

