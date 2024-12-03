Wells Fargo Upgrades Synchrony Financial - Preferred Stock (SYF.PRB)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Synchrony Financial - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SYF.PRB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYF.PRB is 0.66%, an increase of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 7,839K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,925K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRB by 9.20% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 813K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRB by 2.25% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 417K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRB by 18.99% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 410K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRB by 0.85% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 399K shares.

