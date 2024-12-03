Wells Fargo Upgrades Synchrony Financial - Preferred Stock (SYF.PRA)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Synchrony Financial - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SYF.PRA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYF.PRA is 0.50%, an increase of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 7,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,860K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRA by 6.48% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,201K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRA by 1.83% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 608K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRA by 6.42% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 603K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRA by 2.09% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 559K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRA by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.