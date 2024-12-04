Wells Fargo Upgrades Synchrony Financial (LSE:0LC3)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Synchrony Financial (LSE:0LC3) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.14% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial is 66.02 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 40.66 GBX to a high of 80.31 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.14% from its latest reported closing price of 67.46 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synchrony Financial is 17,622MM, an increase of 95.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LC3 is 0.17%, an increase of 22.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 449,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 43,128K shares representing 11.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,623K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LC3 by 0.65% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 21,238K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,733K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LC3 by 1.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,559K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,678K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LC3 by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,471K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,708K shares , representing a decrease of 33.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LC3 by 81.38% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,303K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

