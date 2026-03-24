Wells Fargo Upgrades Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Sutro Biopharma (NasdaqGM:STRO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.41% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sutro Biopharma is $33.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.41% from its latest reported closing price of $21.33 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sutro Biopharma is 172MM, an increase of 68.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sutro Biopharma. This is an decrease of 100 owner(s) or 62.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRO is 0.08%, an increase of 148.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 90.47% to 5,309K shares. The put/call ratio of STRO is 11.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 748K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company.

Kynam Capital Management holds 480K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,088K shares , representing a decrease of 960.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 418K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,524K shares , representing a decrease of 981.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 21.34% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 338K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 312K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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