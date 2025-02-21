Wells Fargo Upgrades Stagwell (STGW)

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Stagwell (NasdaqGS:STGW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.64% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stagwell is $8.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.82 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 45.64% from its latest reported closing price of $6.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stagwell is 3,459MM, an increase of 27.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stagwell. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 7.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STGW is 0.14%, an increase of 15.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 116,933K shares. The put/call ratio of STGW is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 18,779K shares representing 16.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,187K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STGW by 8.10% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 12,853K shares representing 11.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,858K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STGW by 76.16% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 7,148K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 5,527K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 5,467K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,524K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STGW by 9.16% over the last quarter.

Stagwell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Stagwell Group is the first and only independent, digital-first, and fully-integrated organization of size & scale servicing brands across the continuum of marketing services. Collaborative by design, Stagwell is not weighed down by legacy points of view and its people are united in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior results for their clients. Stagwell’s high growth brands include experts in four categories: digital transformation and marketing, research and insights, marketing communications, and content and media.

