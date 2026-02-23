Wells Fargo Upgrades Southern Company - Corporate Bond (SOJE)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Southern Company - Corporate Bond (BOIN:SOJE) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.64% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is $20.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.61 to a high of $23.51. The average price target represents an increase of 9.64% from its latest reported closing price of $18.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is 30,106MM, an increase of 1.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 38.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJE is 0.25%, an increase of 40.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.74% to 3,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,374K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 9.71% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 350K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares , representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 5.23% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 101K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 8.14% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 51K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 11.25% over the last quarter.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

