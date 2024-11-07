Wells Fargo Upgrades Sinclair (SBGI)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Sinclair (NasdaqGS:SBGI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.42% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sinclair is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.42% from its latest reported closing price of $16.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sinclair is 3,921MM, an increase of 16.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinclair. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBGI is 0.12%, an increase of 16.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 31,050K shares. The put/call ratio of SBGI is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,625K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,591K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Capital Management holds 1,733K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Alden Global Capital holds 1,226K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares , representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 23.69% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 1,209K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 3.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,020K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares , representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 RSN brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. Sinclair, either directly or through its venture subsidiaries, makes equity investments in strategic companies.

