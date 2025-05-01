Wells Fargo Upgrades Sherwin-Williams (BMV:SHW)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Sherwin-Williams (BMV:SHW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,152K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,239K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 11.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,102K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,198K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 13.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,272K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,078K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf Trust holds 5,216K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,830K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,733K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.