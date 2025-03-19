Wells Fargo Upgrades Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Service Properties Trust (NasdaqGS:SVC) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.40% Downside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Service Properties Trust is $2.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $3.46. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.40% from its latest reported closing price of $2.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Service Properties Trust is 1,936MM, an increase of 2.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Service Properties Trust. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVC is 0.05%, an increase of 29.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.84% to 151,722K shares. The put/call ratio of SVC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,580K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,718K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 21.42% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 8,092K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,554K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,295K shares , representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 48.67% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,544K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,645K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 46.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,221K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,479K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 47.69% over the last quarter.

Service Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC's properties are operated by third parties pursuant to management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.