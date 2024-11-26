Wells Fargo Upgrades Science Applications International (SAIC)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Science Applications International (NasdaqGS:SAIC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.75% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Science Applications International is $154.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents an increase of 26.75% from its latest reported closing price of $122.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Science Applications International is 8,089MM, an increase of 10.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Science Applications International. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIC is 0.20%, an increase of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 46,393K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIC is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 4,735K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 2,945K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,947K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 54.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,747K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,436K shares , representing a decrease of 61.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 89.91% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,722K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares , representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 28.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,639K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Science Applications International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving its nation's digital transformation. Its robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using its expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, the Comapny integrates the best components from its own portfolio and its partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving its customers' missions.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.