Wells Fargo Upgrades Science Applications International (LSE:0V9N)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Science Applications International (LSE:0V9N) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Science Applications International. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0V9N is 0.20%, an increase of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 46,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 4,735K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 2,945K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,947K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0V9N by 54.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,747K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,436K shares , representing a decrease of 61.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0V9N by 89.91% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,722K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares , representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0V9N by 28.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,636K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0V9N by 12.16% over the last quarter.

