Wells Fargo Upgrades Schneider National Inc - Class B (SNDR)

Fintel reports that on December 7, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Schneider National Inc - Class B (NYSE:SNDR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.89% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 26.96. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 13.89% from its latest reported closing price of 23.67.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 6,725MM, an increase of 18.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National Inc - Class B. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.14%, an increase of 10.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.61% to 58,531K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,953K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 51.15% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,454K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares, representing an increase of 29.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 27.44% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,716K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares, representing an increase of 19.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 23.63% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,642K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 3.77% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,444K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Schneider National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking Feets in North America.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

