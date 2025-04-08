Wells Fargo Upgrades Schlumberger (SLB)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.81% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Schlumberger is $53.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 67.81% from its latest reported closing price of $31.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Schlumberger is 39,117MM, an increase of 7.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schlumberger. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLB is 0.36%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.64% to 1,426,295K shares. The put/call ratio of SLB is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 75,986K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,760K shares , representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 70,578K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,672K shares , representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 15.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,209K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,005K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 11.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,224K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,191K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 11.13% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 34,892K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,839K shares , representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 10.80% over the last quarter.

SLB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology and digital solutions for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the energy industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 82,000 people as of the end of third quarter of 2020 who represent over 170 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance sustainably. Schlumberger Limited has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.92 billion in 2019.

