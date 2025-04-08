Wells Fargo Upgrades Schlumberger (LSE:0SCL)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Schlumberger (LSE:0SCL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.39% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Schlumberger is 53.98 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 44.76 GBX to a high of 66.62 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 67.39% from its latest reported closing price of 32.25 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Schlumberger is 40,435MM, an increase of 11.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schlumberger. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0SCL is 0.36%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 1,426,161K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 75,986K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,760K shares , representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SCL by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 70,578K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,672K shares , representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SCL by 15.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,209K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,005K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SCL by 11.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,224K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,191K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SCL by 11.13% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 34,892K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,839K shares , representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SCL by 10.80% over the last quarter.

