Wells Fargo Upgrades Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Runway Growth Finance (NasdaqGS:RWAY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.68% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Runway Growth Finance is $11.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.68% from its latest reported closing price of $10.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Runway Growth Finance is 172MM, an increase of 14.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Runway Growth Finance. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWAY is 0.34%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 19,567K shares. The put/call ratio of RWAY is 6.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 10,780K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 1,336K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 14.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,179K shares. No change in the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 1,179K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares , representing an increase of 19.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 5.21% over the last quarter.

We Are One Seven holds 592K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing an increase of 20.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Its mission is to support passionate entrepreneurs in building innovative businesses. The company lends capital to companies looking to fund growth with minimal dilution – in turn, Runway Growth Finance seeks to produce favorable risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. Runway Growth Finance is a closed-end investment fund that is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Runway Growth Finance is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment advisor that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng.

