Wells Fargo Upgrades Ross Stores (WBAG:ROST)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Ross Stores (WBAG:ROST) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

There are 2,139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ross Stores. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROST is 0.35%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 361,094K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,638K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,109K shares , representing an increase of 28.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 37.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,516K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,520K shares , representing an increase of 20.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 26.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,400K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,584K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 10,365K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,536K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 4.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,981K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,737K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 2.26% over the last quarter.

