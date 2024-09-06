Wells Fargo Upgrades Roku (ROKU)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Roku (NasdaqGS:ROKU) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.87% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Roku is $71.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 6.87% from its latest reported closing price of $66.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Roku is 4,144MM, an increase of 10.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 941 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROKU is 0.16%, an increase of 12.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.82% to 119,944K shares. The put/call ratio of ROKU is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 12,716K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,557K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 19.36% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,393K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,675K shares , representing an increase of 28.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 8.32% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 8,652K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,595K shares , representing an increase of 23.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 14.11% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 6,896K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,349K shares , representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 6,657K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,092K shares , representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Roku Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.