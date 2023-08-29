Wells Fargo Upgrades Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.23% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is 322.12. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.23% from its latest reported closing price of 309.05.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is 8,554MM, a decrease of 0.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.81.

Rockwell Automation Declares $1.18 Dividend

On June 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share ($4.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 will receive the payment on September 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

At the current share price of $309.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.89%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 3.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1909 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.30%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 107,294K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,869K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,100K shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 20.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,583K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,554K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 4.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,735K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,682K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,639K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 710.53% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,663K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Rockwell Automation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an American provider of industrial automation whose brands include Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk software and LifecycleIQ Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

