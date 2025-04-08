Wells Fargo Upgrades Ralph Lauren (LSE:0KTS)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Ralph Lauren (LSE:0KTS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.11% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren is 285.51 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 143.97 GBX to a high of 347.24 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.11% from its latest reported closing price of 230.05 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ralph Lauren is 7,278MM, an increase of 4.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KTS is 0.18%, an increase of 9.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 49,203K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 2,121K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTS by 27.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,238K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares , representing an increase of 23.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KTS by 86.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,195K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTS by 16.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,089K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTS by 16.97% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,080K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTS by 26.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.