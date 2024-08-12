Wells Fargo Upgrades Prudential Financial (LSE:0KRX)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Prudential Financial (LSE:0KRX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.36% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial is 124.15 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 110.91 GBX to a high of 142.25 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.36% from its latest reported closing price of 109.52 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial is 54,919MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,962 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KRX is 0.21%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 214,417K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,259K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,329K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KRX by 2.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,097K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,818K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KRX by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,321K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,344K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KRX by 50.68% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,800K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,092K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KRX by 1.87% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 4,395K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KRX by 6.91% over the last quarter.

