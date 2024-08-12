Wells Fargo Upgrades Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (PFH)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:PFH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.38% Upside

As of August 7, 2024, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $21.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.25 to a high of $24.69. The average price target represents an increase of 9.38% from its latest reported closing price of $19.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 55,626MM, a decrease of 10.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFH is 0.22%, an increase of 29.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 3,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,945K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares , representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 2.40% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 827K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 5.04% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 392K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 5.60% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 232K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 0.87% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

