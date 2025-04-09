Wells Fargo Upgrades Popular (BPOP)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Popular (NasdaqGS:BPOP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.62% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Popular is $116.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.62% from its latest reported closing price of $86.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Popular is 2,438MM, a decrease of 9.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Popular. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPOP is 0.31%, an increase of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 75,275K shares. The put/call ratio of BPOP is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,193K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,992K shares , representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,221K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 10.03% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,918K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares , representing a decrease of 19.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,908K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 86.09% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 1,839K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Popular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

