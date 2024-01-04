Wells Fargo Upgrades PNM Resources (PNM)

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.90% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for PNM Resources is 48.82. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.90% from its latest reported closing price of 39.40.

The projected annual revenue for PNM Resources is 2,125MM, an increase of 1.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNM Resources. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNM is 0.32%, an increase of 15.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 90,230K shares. The put/call ratio of PNM is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,683K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNM by 0.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,676K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNM by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 2,671K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 29.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNM by 52.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,209K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNM by 3.36% over the last quarter.

PSquared Asset Management holds 2,181K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,852K shares, representing a decrease of 30.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNM by 41.09% over the last quarter.

PNM Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PNM Resources is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2019 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,811 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to approximately 790,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas.

