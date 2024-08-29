Wells Fargo Upgrades Phillips Edison (PECO)

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Phillips Edison (NasdaqGS:PECO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.33% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Phillips Edison is $37.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 2.33% from its latest reported closing price of $36.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips Edison is 610MM, a decrease of 3.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips Edison. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PECO is 0.15%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 110,918K shares. The put/call ratio of PECO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,916K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,251K shares , representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,675K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,556K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 86.85% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,884K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,742K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,904K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,895K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,172K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 52.51% over the last quarter.

Phillips Edison Background Information

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. As of March 31, 2021, PECO owned equity interests in 300 real estate properties, including 278 wholly-owned real estate properties and 22 shopping center properties owned through two unconsolidated joint ventures with institutional partners.

