Wells Fargo Upgrades Pennant Group (PNTG)

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Pennant Group (NasdaqGS:PNTG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.86% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pennant Group is $34.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 33.86% from its latest reported closing price of $25.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pennant Group is 550MM, a decrease of 35.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pennant Group. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 7.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNTG is 0.18%, an increase of 16.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 35,470K shares. The put/call ratio of PNTG is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Berkom & Associates holds 3,113K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares , representing an increase of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 9.63% over the last quarter.

8 Knots Management holds 1,742K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,653K shares , representing a decrease of 52.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 56.22% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,425K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares , representing an increase of 33.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 1,069K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 11.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 992K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 8.75% over the last quarter.

