Wells Fargo Upgrades Paramount Global (WBAG:PARA)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Paramount Global (WBAG:PARA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 1,289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Global. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARA is 0.12%, an increase of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 494,979K shares.

UBS Group holds 20,528K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,727K shares , representing an increase of 47.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 70.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 19,872K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,166K shares , representing an increase of 23.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 91.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,943K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,711K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 21.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,260K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,212K shares , representing an increase of 53.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 56.51% over the last quarter.

Contrarius Investment Management holds 13,255K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,244K shares , representing an increase of 15.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 0.65% over the last quarter.

