Wells Fargo Upgrades Paramount Global (PARA)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Paramount Global (NasdaqGS:PARA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.74% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Paramount Global is $12.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 21.74% from its latest reported closing price of $10.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paramount Global is 33,924MM, an increase of 15.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Global. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARA is 0.12%, an increase of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 494,826K shares. The put/call ratio of PARA is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 20,528K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,727K shares , representing an increase of 47.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 70.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 19,872K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,166K shares , representing an increase of 23.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 91.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,943K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,711K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 21.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,260K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,212K shares , representing an increase of 53.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 56.51% over the last quarter.

Contrarius Investment Management holds 13,255K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,244K shares , representing an increase of 15.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Paramount Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ViacomCBS is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

