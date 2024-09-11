Wells Fargo Upgrades ONE Gas (OGS)

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.67% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for ONE Gas is $68.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.67% from its latest reported closing price of $69.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ONE Gas is 2,390MM, an increase of 16.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Gas. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGS is 0.19%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 62,922K shares. The put/call ratio of OGS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,598K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,325K shares , representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,825K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 85.49% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 2,127K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,782K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 1.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,760K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 3.23% over the last quarter.

ONE Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'OGS.' ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.