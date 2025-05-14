Wells Fargo Upgrades Omnicell (OMCL)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Omnicell (NasdaqGS:OMCL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.07% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Omnicell is $54.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 93.07% from its latest reported closing price of $28.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicell is 1,499MM, an increase of 31.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicell. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMCL is 0.14%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 59,959K shares. The put/call ratio of OMCL is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,983K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,680K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 41.49% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,642K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing an increase of 44.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 102.81% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,451K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 11.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,444K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Omnicell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.