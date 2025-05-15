Wells Fargo Upgrades Omnicell (BMV:OMCL)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Omnicell (BMV:OMCL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicell. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMCL is 0.31%, an increase of 26.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 57,120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,983K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,680K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 41.49% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,642K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing an increase of 44.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 102.81% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,451K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 11.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,444K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 1.18% over the last quarter.

