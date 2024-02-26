Wells Fargo Upgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.76% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Omega Healthcare Investors is 32.91. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 5.76% from its latest reported closing price of 31.12.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Healthcare Investors is 985MM, an increase of 3.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Declares $0.67 Dividend

On January 26, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 5, 2024 received the payment on February 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

At the current share price of $31.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.24%, the lowest has been 5.96%, and the highest has been 14.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Healthcare Investors. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OHI is 0.24%, an increase of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 175,632K shares. The put/call ratio of OHI is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,664K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,871K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 20.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,653K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,109K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 13.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,622K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,300K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 17.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,302K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,050K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 17.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,379K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,106K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Omega Healthcare Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom.

